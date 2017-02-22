Man arrested after allegedly leaving infant child alone to break into a church
On Wednesday morning officers from the Terre Haute Police Department responded to an address on Hampton Avenue regarding stolen property. According to the victim, her ex-boyfriend, 21-year-old Riley Latham was watching their infant child while the victim was at work.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHI-TV Terre Haute.
Comments
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chad Kreamer
|14 min
|trashy kraemers
|7
|Meth list
|28 min
|jeff
|3
|Mother in law
|1 hr
|Master-bates
|13
|Patrece Dayton, no rings
|1 hr
|Master-bates
|6
|Can anyone tell me anything about Steve Crawford?
|2 hr
|U dick
|5
|Say No To Islam and Muslims
|3 hr
|Enola Gay
|13
|HEY!! HEY!!! Carrie Pohlman HEY!! HEY!!!
|4 hr
|Gary with autism
|60
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|8 hr
|iloveblackyogapants
|1,900
|West vigo principal
|23 hr
|calm voice
|10
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC