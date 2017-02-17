Lifetimes of musical memories

Lifetimes of musical memories

Next Story Prev Story
39 min ago Read more: Tribune-Star

Tribune-Star/Joseph C. GarzaLike polishing the bright work: Retired U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officer Dan Heikes polishes a saxophone on Wednesday as he and his fellow Branam Auction employees prepare the inventory at the Conservatory of Music for an auction on Feb. 25. Tribune-Star/Joseph C. GarzaScores of musical score: Plenty of song books, sheet music and instructional material are up for auction at the Conservatory of Music which will hold an auction on Feb. 25. Tribune-Star/Joseph C. GarzaCleaned and labeled: Jan Branam, of Branam Auctions, labels band instruments on Wednesday for the Conservatory of Music's auction on Feb. 25. Tribune-Star/Joseph C. Garza Need a piece of a saxophone?: Parts of various band instruments will be up for auction during the Conservatory of Music auction on Feb. 25. Tribune-Star/Joseph C. GarzaLike polishing the bright work: Retired U.S. Navy Chief Petty ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Norm Loudermilk got fired as a police officer f... 1 min Dumb buster 38
best bar in terre haute (Jan '15) 16 min Bitch 69
Get Ready Trashy 22 min Bobbybouche 18
Donna cheesman Moneymaker 24 min Freddy 3
No more backpage, what is another safe page 1 hr Matt 3
Feds at VCSC (Jun '16) 1 hr James 1,892
Kostyo Woodworking Lawsuit 3 hr doy 2
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Climate Change
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. NASA
  5. Health Care
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,356 • Total comments across all topics: 279,011,454

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC