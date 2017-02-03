Legion post combines football party with veterans' fundraiser
Tribune-Star/Austen LeakeTaste test: Libby Gillin serves some of her chili to Brian Anstett at the American Legion Post 290's Super Bowl Party. Tribune-Star/Austen LeakeFor the community: Canned food was collected at the American Legion Post 290's Super Bowl party on Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The War on Potholes: It's late winter, and the ...
|42 min
|Disturbed
|5
|First Phase Of Civil War
|1 hr
|duh
|3
|Rezoning for grocery retailer one step closer t...
|2 hr
|Duke defender
|34
|Starving Americans...
|2 hr
|Hooker
|1
|Indiana Legislature has gone crazy.
|3 hr
|Hooker
|6
|Social Security celebrates Black History Month
|3 hr
|Hooker
|5
|Chelsea Walker
|3 hr
|Battlerow NW
|59
|Greg lansings girlfriend
|4 hr
|JFK
|6
|Honey Creek Middle School wins 21st straight MA...
|6 hr
|Observer
|9
|ISU Basketball
|17 hr
|old timer
|32
|
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|Sat
|he just pulled in
|1,854
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC