Judges: Bigger jail alone not a cure-all for Vigo County
A new Vigo County Jail will be filled if underlying problems of drug addiction, repeat offenses and mental illness are not addressed, two judicial officials say. As county officials ponder how to pay for a proposed $68 million jail, Judge Michael Rader, Vigo County Superior Court Division 5, advocates the county consider building a second community corrections facility to house non-violent offenders, which he sees as a solution to adding more beds to a proposed new Vigo County Jail.
#1 19 hrs ago
A complete draining of the swamp with enough heat to dry and crack the whole system in the City and County!
#2 19 hrs ago
Death squads are the answer
