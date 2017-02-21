ISU student arrested on rape charge

ISU student arrested on rape charge

Terre Haute Police on Sunday confirmed the arrest of an Indiana State University student in connection with an alleged sexual assault. Mitchell Brayfield, 20, of Merrillville, was arrested Friday on a charge of rape, a level 3 felony, according to a news release from Sgt.

