Installation set for all-abilities playground in Paris
Coming soon: This artist rendering shows what the all-abilities playground at Twin Lakes park in Paris, Illinois, will look like when it is completed.Submitted photo Children who find traditional playground equipment difficult or impossible to use will soon have a place to play in Paris, Illinois. Installation of an all-abilities playground is scheduled for April 17 at Twin Lakes Park on the city's north side.
