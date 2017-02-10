Indianapolis police seek info on abdu...

Indianapolis police seek info on abducted 5-year-old

18 hrs ago Read more: Tribune-Star

Indianapolis police are seeking help from the public in locating a 5-month-old boy who was abducted by his mother. Police say 37-year-old Regina Williams abducted her son, Parker Williams, on Wednesday and was believed headed toward Louisville, Kentucky.

Terre Haute, IN

