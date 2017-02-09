Indianapolis man sentenced to 65 year...

Indianapolis man sentenced to 65 years in child's death

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Tribune-Star

An Indianapolis man has been sentenced to prison for his role in the 2015 death of his girlfriend's toddler. Diquan Williams learned his punishment Wednesday after earlier pleading guilty murder and neglect in the October 2015 death of 2-year-old Cameron Parks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Duke Energy Thugs 5 min 5yt5ttgdg5h 7
Duke Energy Speaks With Forked Tongue... 5 min froij4nkjgnrkj4 3
Stolen vehicle 19 min Hateathief 22
Coach 26 min Teddy 1
Add A Word / Drop A Word (Nov '10) 46 min 2twisted 5,211
New Jail County Income Tax Will Take One Payche... 48 min Dick Burger 12
VCSC suspends almost 30 students thousands of n... 49 min yep 4
Rick Burger 18 hr isu 17
Longhorn Steakhouse 23 hr Macho Man 40
Feds at VCSC (Jun '16) Thu Sunny Day 1,867
News Rezoning for grocery retailer one step closer t... Thu Retailer 41
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Tornado
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,926 • Total comments across all topics: 278,726,905

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC