Indiana governor grants pardon that Pence didn't act upon
Indiana's new governor has pardoned a Chicago man whose request languished under then-Gov. Mike Pence despite evidence the man was wrongly convicted of armed robbery. Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Thursday he had decided to pardon 49-year-old Keith Cooper, saying he believed Cooper had been wrongly convicted of the 1996 Elkhart robbery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|VCSC suspends almost 30 students thousands of n...
|10 min
|ha!
|8
|Minton's black belt academy
|27 min
|Parent
|10
|Bassett gets probation in marijuana case
|30 min
|Deshaun
|10
|Muslims And Dogs
|50 min
|Mule
|1
|All Muslims should be deported and all Mosques...
|57 min
|Mule
|62
|Add A Word / Drop A Word (Nov '10)
|58 min
|Sue
|5,212
|Leona Padgett is a greedy hoarder (Dec '12)
|1 hr
|Angeldream
|20
|Rick Burger
|23 hr
|isu
|17
|Longhorn Steakhouse
|Thu
|Macho Man
|40
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|Thu
|Sunny Day
|1,867
|
|Rezoning for grocery retailer one step closer t...
|Thu
|Retailer
|41
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC