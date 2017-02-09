Indiana governor grants pardon that P...

Indiana governor grants pardon that Pence didn't act upon

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Tribune-Star

Indiana's new governor has pardoned a Chicago man whose request languished under then-Gov. Mike Pence despite evidence the man was wrongly convicted of armed robbery. Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Thursday he had decided to pardon 49-year-old Keith Cooper, saying he believed Cooper had been wrongly convicted of the 1996 Elkhart robbery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
VCSC suspends almost 30 students thousands of n... 10 min ha! 8
Minton's black belt academy 27 min Parent 10
News Bassett gets probation in marijuana case 30 min Deshaun 10
Muslims And Dogs 50 min Mule 1
All Muslims should be deported and all Mosques... 57 min Mule 62
Add A Word / Drop A Word (Nov '10) 58 min Sue 5,212
Leona Padgett is a greedy hoarder (Dec '12) 1 hr Angeldream 20
Rick Burger 23 hr isu 17
Longhorn Steakhouse Thu Macho Man 40
Feds at VCSC (Jun '16) Thu Sunny Day 1,867
News Rezoning for grocery retailer one step closer t... Thu Retailer 41
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Tornado
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,262 • Total comments across all topics: 278,732,397

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC