There are on the Tribune-Star story from Monday, titled House panel OKs collecting DNA samples upon felony arrest. In it, Tribune-Star reports that:

Current law allows collecting DNA samples from convicted felons but proponents of the measure say moving up collection to the time of arrest could prevent future crimes. The measure would allow for expungement of the DNA in some cases, including if charges are dropped or the arrestee is acquitted.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Tribune-Star.