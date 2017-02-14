House panel OKs collecting DNA sample...

House panel OKs collecting DNA samples upon felony arrest

There are 2 comments on the Tribune-Star story from Monday, titled House panel OKs collecting DNA samples upon felony arrest. In it, Tribune-Star reports that:

Current law allows collecting DNA samples from convicted felons but proponents of the measure say moving up collection to the time of arrest could prevent future crimes. The measure would allow for expungement of the DNA in some cases, including if charges are dropped or the arrestee is acquitted.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Billy Jo

Terre Haute, IN

#1 Monday
So what if your cleared of any charges or the wrong person, just to tell you dumb bastards that I will not let you get mine!!!!!

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Tuff talker

Terre Haute, IN

#2 Yesterday
Yea you're a tough guy.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
new Jail At Old Weston Paper Company! 15 min GeebstersRevenge 12
CPS...what the hell is going on??? 25 min Billy the goat 17
Nikki 26 min Zimmy 12
Bottle Girl vs Carrie Pohlman vs Brandy Cronkhite 27 min Zimmy 8
HEY!! HEY!!! Carrie Pohlman HEY!! HEY!!! 31 min TRUTH 43
Angela Poff 39 min HatE IS ReaL 13
Muslims And Dogs 1 hr Duke Defender 5
THFD benefits (truth) 2 hr JoeBlow 24
Union Hospital $3.5 Million Law Suit 4 hr Harmony 2
Feds at VCSC (Jun '16) 10 hr GoingDown 1,877
Norm Loudermilk got fired as a police officer f... Mon Normy 19
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Al Franken
  5. Super Bowl
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,546 • Total comments across all topics: 278,866,793

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC