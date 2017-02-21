Hot lesson
Important: William Roberts, a deputy fire marshal with the Terre Haute Fire Department, talks to kindergarten students at Benjamin Franklin Elementary School in the fire safety house during Friday's program.Tribune-Star/Austen Leake Tribune-Star/Austen Leake Life-saving lesson: Terre Haute Assistant Fire Chief Norm Loudermilk encourages Benjamin Franklin Elementary School kindergarten student Caityn Campbell to properly stop, drop and roll during a fire safety program Friday. Tribune-Star/Austen Leake They save lives: Matt Holbert, a deputy fire marshal with the Terre Haute Fire Department, talks to students at Benjamin Franklin Elementary School during Friday's fire safety program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shawn Piatt
|36 min
|poshtosh
|5
|Chad Kreamer
|1 hr
|Just Saying
|26
|Sewage Bill
|2 hr
|dogman
|7
|Lousy place's to work in Terre Haute .
|3 hr
|Steve Holman
|9
|Morgan Messenger biggest hoe in seelyville
|5 hr
|Mayra
|2
|Best area baseball league?
|5 hr
|norwegian wood
|3
|Friend with benefits
|7 hr
|ReelDealMom3
|4
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|22 hr
|James
|1,902
|anyone know what happened to alex kraemer? (Nov '15)
|Thu
|justcurious
|26
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC