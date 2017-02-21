Hot lesson

Important: William Roberts, a deputy fire marshal with the Terre Haute Fire Department, talks to kindergarten students at Benjamin Franklin Elementary School in the fire safety house during Friday's program.Tribune-Star/Austen Leake Tribune-Star/Austen Leake Life-saving lesson: Terre Haute Assistant Fire Chief Norm Loudermilk encourages Benjamin Franklin Elementary School kindergarten student Caityn Campbell to properly stop, drop and roll during a fire safety program Friday. Tribune-Star/Austen Leake They save lives: Matt Holbert, a deputy fire marshal with the Terre Haute Fire Department, talks to students at Benjamin Franklin Elementary School during Friday's fire safety program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.