Holcomb focused on education, infrastructure in early months of term
The Herald BulletinIndiana Gov. Eric Holcomb greets diners at the Lemon Drop in Anderson on Saturday. Holcomb was touting his recently released state budget proposal, which includes a $2 million Job Ready Education Grant to fund educational opportunities to train Hoosiers with skills specifically suited for the current and future job market.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CPS...what the hell is going on???
|1 hr
|Master-bates
|2
|Who's a good attorney in TH? (Mar '12)
|2 hr
|Kingjoker
|124
|Add A Word / Drop A Word (Nov '10)
|5 hr
|Sue
|5,219
|HEY!! HEY!!! Carrie Pohlman HEY!! HEY!!!
|6 hr
|Moe
|34
|Anthony Suggs & Jamie Gess
|7 hr
|GDOGG
|14
|Baddest man in Terre Haute?
|7 hr
|MrBraunstein
|30
|Shelbie
|7 hr
|Unknown
|8
|Duke Energy Thugs
|8 hr
|Duhh
|26
|Rezoning for grocery retailer one step closer t...
|12 hr
|Bill
|42
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|13 hr
|calm voice
|1,870
|
|VCSC suspends almost 30 students thousands of n...
|18 hr
|Prolly Polly
|23
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC