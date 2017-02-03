High Tea focuses on cardiovascular disease, leading cause of death
Tribune-Star/Joseph C. GarzaA framework for health: Lacey Auman poses for a framed photo with her mom, Union Hospital employee Candy Auman, before the start of the High Tea for the Heart event on Friday at Union Hospital. Taking the photo is Union's Ariane Detamore, left.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Taylor Kindred
|5 min
|Homoudidnt
|32
|Cry-Inn Rooms For Liberals At ISU
|18 min
|fduib43uibrbgiuo2
|3
|Being Liberal is a Mental Illness
|21 min
|Truth
|5
|Electricians
|21 min
|g5i4ubgkjerngkje
|8
|All Muslims should be deported and all Mosques...
|25 min
|Truth
|43
|West T Ranger
|47 min
|Truth
|1
|Police car chase tonight
|57 min
|chill
|14
|TH South Principal is Psychotic
|2 hr
|Robert
|14
|Rezoning for grocery retailer one step closer t...
|3 hr
|TH South Mom
|25
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|9 hr
|Observer
|1,853
|
|ISU Basketball
|23 hr
|Dunkin Dognuts
|31
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC