Helmet helped reduce crash injuries for Illinois man

An Illinois man sustained minor injuries Sunday evening after a car pulled into the path of his motorcycle on U.S. 150 at North Range Line Place in northwestern Vigo County Indiana State Police report Daniel R. Wakefield, 61, of Tuscola, Illinois, was westbound on a 2009 Kawasaki motorcycle when the crash occurred. Valli Mitchell, 62, of Paris, Ill., attempted a left turn in her 1995 Lincoln car, driving into the path of the motorcycle.

