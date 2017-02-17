Gov. Holcomb, first lady dedicate new Indiana target range
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb and first lady Janet Holcomb have dedicated Indiana's newest target shooting range in western Indiana. The first lady, who's a certified firearms instructor, took the ceremonial first shot Thursday at the range at the Deer Creek Fish & Wildlife Area near Putnamville, about 40 miles west of Indianapolis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|To Duke Defender
|47 min
|Jjj
|10
|Norm Loudermilk got fired as a police officer f...
|1 hr
|Seriously
|30
|Hamilton Center subacute mental hospital
|2 hr
|Been told
|11
|9th & Poplar
|3 hr
|Mark
|7
|The Gravest Threat Since 1861! Is Civil Unrest ...
|3 hr
|Conway
|1
|HEY!! HEY!!! Carrie Pohlman HEY!! HEY!!!
|3 hr
|yes
|53
|Billy Sebastian
|4 hr
|Master-bates
|6
|new Jail At Old Weston Paper Company!
|17 hr
|Xxx
|30
|Mike Ellis Law commercial (Jan '16)
|23 hr
|Ruff Ruff
|27
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|Thu
|calm voice
|1,882
|
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC