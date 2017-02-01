GOP leadership: Time for serious discussion on Sunday sales
Indiana's legislative leaders say it's time to have a serious discussion on Sunday sales of carryout alcohol - again. Though he cautions the effort may fail once more, GOP Senate leader David Long calls Sunday sales a piece of "low-hanging fruit" to consider.
|
