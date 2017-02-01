GOP leadership: Time for serious disc...

GOP leadership: Time for serious discussion on Sunday sales

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Tribune-Star

Indiana's legislative leaders say it's time to have a serious discussion on Sunday sales of carryout alcohol - again. Though he cautions the effort may fail once more, GOP Senate leader David Long calls Sunday sales a piece of "low-hanging fruit" to consider.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Best long term care facility? 3 min been there 2
Taylor Kindred 5 min Advice 13
When is Hillary going to prison? 58 min Sax 3
News Rezoning for grocery retailer one step closer t... 1 hr r4jnegjhre94hkjfsdl 15
Who are the top 15 BOXERS (FIGHTERS) in Vigo Co... (Nov '08) 1 hr knock-out 62
ISU Basketball 1 hr Bernie Madoff Jr 30
Any horny ladies? 1 hr Alan 3
TH South Principal is Psychotic 6 hr Bitch 11
VCSC closed meetings Tuesday Thu Public Education 11
Feds at VCSC (Jun '16) Thu Rep 1,847
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. North Korea
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,242 • Total comments across all topics: 278,521,357

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC