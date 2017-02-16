Girl dies after SUV hit by driver fleeing police in Indiana
Authorities say a 13-year-old girl has died after the vehicle she was riding in was struck in northwest Indiana by a driver fleeing police. Indiana State Police say East Chicago police pursued an SUV on Wednesday into Hammond, where officers from that city joined the chase.
