Girl dies after SUV hit by driver fle...

Girl dies after SUV hit by driver fleeing police in Indiana

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Tribune-Star

Authorities say a 13-year-old girl has died after the vehicle she was riding in was struck in northwest Indiana by a driver fleeing police. Indiana State Police say East Chicago police pursued an SUV on Wednesday into Hammond, where officers from that city joined the chase.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mike Ellis Law commercial (Jan '16) 1 hr Hook noses 26
Jenson joy 1 hr Im rich now too 4
Union Hospital $3.5 Million Law Suit 1 hr curious 16
Baddest man in Terre Haute? 2 hr Chuck Norris 43
best bar in terre haute (Jan '15) 2 hr Todd 54
Angela Poff 2 hr happy 19
Liberty Village 3 hr Master-bates 7
HEY!! HEY!!! Carrie Pohlman HEY!! HEY!!! 11 hr Shaniqua 49
new Jail At Old Weston Paper Company! 19 hr dogman 28
Feds at VCSC (Jun '16) 20 hr calm voice 1,882
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,776 • Total comments across all topics: 278,938,973

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC