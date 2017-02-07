Gambling opponent says Terre Haute can do better than casino
There are 1 comment on the Tribune-Star story from 32 min ago, titled Gambling opponent says Terre Haute can do better than casino. In it, Tribune-Star reports that:
Speaking out: Les Bernal, national director of Stop Predatory Gambling, spoke Tuesday during a forum sponsored by Casino Free Vigo County. Concerned: About 30 people turned out Tuesday to hear Les Bernal, national director of Stop Predatory Gambling, address concerns about legalized gambling.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
|
#1 16 min ago
Has he ever been here??
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|dennis dillon
|3 min
|formerly lived in TH
|78
|What's going on with that doucheCanoe Danny Ar...
|4 min
|Sweat
|46
|Brooklyn Wagle
|12 min
|gaga
|1
|Arrests made in anti-Semitic gravestone vandali...
|29 min
|JustWondering
|5
|superman
|32 min
|SUPERMAN
|1
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|55 min
|Isu
|1,865
|Stolen vehicle
|1 hr
|repo
|5
|Firing
|1 hr
|John
|9
|Longhorn Steakhouse
|2 hr
|Macho Man
|34
|Rezoning for grocery retailer one step closer t...
|18 hr
|Duke defender
|37
|
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC