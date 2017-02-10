Four teens arrested for Cayuga church vandalism, thefts
Indiana State Police at Putnamville report the boys were identified as suspects in the incident at Cayuga Christian Church in an investigation by Master Trooper Ty Lightle. Lightle reported the four boys went to the church Dec. 27 to play basketball during an evening recreational sports session, but did not have permission to be there.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why are there so many racist white thrash n thi...
|3 min
|Look in the mirror
|10
|VCSC suspends almost 30 students thousands of n...
|8 min
|Prolly Polly
|23
|Get Ready Trashy
|56 min
|Sick of It
|1
|Meijers workers
|1 hr
|Master-bates
|4
|Norm Loudermilk got fired as a police officer f...
|1 hr
|Master-bates
|3
|dennis dillon
|1 hr
|One who knows
|80
|Anthony Suggs & Jamie Gess
|2 hr
|Star
|10
|Duke Energy Thugs
|2 hr
|Look owt 4 wite ...
|24
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC