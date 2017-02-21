Four arrested in 9-year-old's malnutrition death
The Vigo County Sheriff's Department says four people have been arrested in the death of a 9-year-old in northern Vigo County. Chad Kraemer, Hubert Kraemer, Robin Kraemer and Sarah Travioli have been arrested on charges of child neglect resulting in death.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tax This
|4 min
|Kelly
|2
|Union Hospital Maintenance Department
|4 min
|CMA
|6
|Patrece Dayton, no rings
|13 min
|Dave Wire
|5
|Sebastian Auto sales (Nov '15)
|22 min
|BudsDaMan
|35
|Earl Grayson has STD's (Apr '14)
|23 min
|bring_it
|33
|Alexander Brown
|33 min
|OBAMAS BUDDY
|2
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|38 min
|Public Education
|1,899
|Mother in law
|1 hr
|Mother in law
|12
|West vigo principal
|14 hr
|calm voice
|10
|Worst People Ever!
|Tue
|holly
|7
|
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC