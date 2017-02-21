Four arrested in 9-year-old's malnutr...

Four arrested in 9-year-old's malnutrition death

41 min ago Read more: Tribune-Star

The Vigo County Sheriff's Department says four people have been arrested in the death of a 9-year-old in northern Vigo County. Chad Kraemer, Hubert Kraemer, Robin Kraemer and Sarah Travioli have been arrested on charges of child neglect resulting in death.

