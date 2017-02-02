fotorcreated

There are 1 comment on the WTHI-TV Terre Haute story from 13 hrs ago, titled fotorcreated.

Officials report the Agape Christian, Maryland Community, The Lewis Seventh-day Adventist and the Shepherdsville Baptist churches were all burglarized within the past two weeks. Money and other items were taken including an office safe.

501c3

Terre Haute, IN

#1 12 hrs ago
Satanic robbers
Terre Haute, IN

