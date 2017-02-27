Former teacher maintains innocence in molestation case

A former middle school teacher accused of child molestation continues to deny the allegations that brought him today to Vigo Superior Court 3. Jury selection continues this afternoon in the trial of Jeremy Dale Johnson, 38, who has been charged with child molestation, charged as both Level 1 and Level 4 felonies, and child solicitation charged as a Level 5 felony. A Level 1 felony carries a potential prison sentence of 20 to 50 years upon conviction, while a Level 4 felony has a sentencing range of two to 12 years; a Level 5 felony has a sentencing range of one to six years.

