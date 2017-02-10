Former Hendricks Power CEO sentenced ...

Former Hendricks Power CEO sentenced to 33 months in prison

There are 1 comment on the Tribune-Star story from 33 min ago, titled Former Hendricks Power CEO sentenced to 33 months in prison. In it, Tribune-Star reports that:

The former CEO of Hendricks Power Cooperative was sentenced Thursday to 33 months in federal prison, after pleading guilty to defrauding the co-op out of more than half a million dollars. Avon resident Donnis Mizelle, 56, was charged with fraud in August and pleaded guilty Thursday in U.S. District Court in Indianapolis, the office of U.S. Attorney Josh Minkler announced Friday.

Hadyshad

Terre Haute, IN

#1 3 min ago
Geebing for a livin.
