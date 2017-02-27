Forecast predicts Midwest tornadoes, wildfires in Texas
There are 1 comment on the Tribune-Star story from 19 hrs ago, titled Forecast predicts Midwest tornadoes, wildfires in Texas. In it, Tribune-Star reports that:
Forecasters say parts of the central United States could see strong tornadoes and damaging winds in a late-winter storm system, while areas of Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico could be beset by wildfires. The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, says nearly 40 million people in an area stretching from Arkansas to Ohio are at risk for stormy weather Tuesday.
|
#1 12 hrs ago
Big insurance Geeb for the City?
|
