Ford's vending machine tax bill raise...

Ford's vending machine tax bill raises conflict question

Next Story Prev Story
36 min ago Read more: Tribune-Star

State Sen. Jon Ford, who works for a company that coordinates workplace food service and vending, is sponsoring legislation to eliminate sales tax on vending sales of food. Ford, R-Terre Haute, vice president of development with St. Louis-based Employee First Network, said he is not concerned about a conflict of interest.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Farmersburg Auction 15 min Bidder 1
To Duke Defender 58 min Master-bates 13
Majestic Bath/His-n-Hers (Feb '15) 1 hr Slaptacular 10
Feds at VCSC (Jun '16) 2 hr Jim 1,887
Norm Loudermilk got fired as a police officer f... 5 hr Northsider 34
Advics 6 hr Latenightadvics 3
Melanie Bennett husband stealer 6 hr Bobbybouche 11
9th & Poplar 19 hr Give me a break 10
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. NASA
  5. Pakistan
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,119 • Total comments across all topics: 278,994,820

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC