Ford's vending machine tax bill raises conflict question
State Sen. Jon Ford, who works for a company that coordinates workplace food service and vending, is sponsoring legislation to eliminate sales tax on vending sales of food. Ford, R-Terre Haute, vice president of development with St. Louis-based Employee First Network, said he is not concerned about a conflict of interest.
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Farmersburg Auction
|15 min
|Bidder
|1
|To Duke Defender
|58 min
|Master-bates
|13
|Majestic Bath/His-n-Hers (Feb '15)
|1 hr
|Slaptacular
|10
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|2 hr
|Jim
|1,887
|Norm Loudermilk got fired as a police officer f...
|5 hr
|Northsider
|34
|Advics
|6 hr
|Latenightadvics
|3
|Melanie Bennett husband stealer
|6 hr
|Bobbybouche
|11
|9th & Poplar
|19 hr
|Give me a break
|10
