Flash fire hospitalizes one at Rose-Hulman
An accident at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology on Tuesday afternoon resulted in the hospitalization of a food service worker. A flash fire in the food services area of the Hulman Union burned the employee, resulting in a response from local EMS and fire personnel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Union Hospital POB
|7 min
|Dave Snapp
|7
|Ughhhhh
|12 min
|His daughter
|1
|Face of Trump's Indiana campaign belongs to an ...
|12 min
|Doin it right
|10
|The Brainwashing Of Our Children
|1 hr
|The Donald
|2
|Does Anyone KNow James Alexander?
|1 hr
|AJiltedGirlFriend
|1
|Vigo County And Its City And Towns Have No Mora...
|1 hr
|AFaithfulTrumpSup...
|21
|Ron Cronkhite? (Dec '15)
|1 hr
|piney32
|5
|West vigo principal
|4 hr
|calm voice
|10
|Worst People Ever!
|13 hr
|holly
|7
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|14 hr
|Geebster
|1,898
|
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC