Flash fire hospitalizes one at Rose-Hulman

10 hrs ago

An accident at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology on Tuesday afternoon resulted in the hospitalization of a food service worker. A flash fire in the food services area of the Hulman Union burned the employee, resulting in a response from local EMS and fire personnel.

