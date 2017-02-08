Fire badly damages home on 34th Street

Fire badly damages home on 34th Street

Tribune-Star/Jim AvelisFire: A scorched door and pile of smoldering debris rest in the back yard of a home in the 900 block of South 34th Street after a morning fire. No one was home at the time of the blaze.

