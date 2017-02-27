Fight, gunfire result in one arrest
Devon Todd, 25, was arrested Monday on four counts of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, a Level 5 felony; and criminal mischief, a Class A misdemeanor. City police report that officers were dispatched about 2:45 a.m. Sunday to a fight the Verve near Seventh Street and Wabash Avenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dawn Elaine A is single!
|3 min
|Adulting
|12
|Any virgin girls that would like to make some m...
|8 min
|Cop
|5
|Planet Fitness
|17 min
|Larry Faulkner
|6
|Bryan Helt- SNITCH!!
|20 min
|Need187
|2
|Duke vacations while budget burns
|23 min
|NoThankYou
|14
|Jessica Helt (Jan '13)
|23 min
|Need187
|7
|Angela Poff
|58 min
|Truck man
|33
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|1 hr
|Wondering
|1,907
|felon could coach your son (Feb '09)
|2 hr
|Convict Coach
|125
|How much did we pay for the Firemans awards din...
|3 hr
|Vigo County Rapist
|20
|
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC