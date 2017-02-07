Feds: Terre Haute man supplied 140 pounds of meth
A Terre Haute man is accused of distributing about 140 pounds of methamphetamine during the past two years, and he faces 10 years to life in prison if convicted. Eveland has sold one to three pounds of meth per week since January 2015 to a confidential informant, according to a complaint filed in U.S. District Court, Southern District of Indiana, by a Drug Enforcement Administration agent.
Read more at Tribune-Star.
