Family representative says actor Bill Paxton has died
Bill Paxton, a prolific and charismatic actor who had memorable roles in such blockbusters as "Apollo 13" and "Titanic" while also cherishing his work in "One False Move" and other low-budget movies and in the HBO series "Big Love," has died from complications due to surgery. He was 61. Paxton, a Fort Worth, Texas, native, appeared in dozens of movies and television shows and seemed to be around when history was made both on and off screen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Duke vacations while budget burns
|8 min
|Juicy Fruit
|9
|Special Call City Council meeting. More smoke ...
|13 min
|CPA
|1
|How much did we pay for the Firemans awards din...
|38 min
|James Brown
|11
|Should Robin Smith be replaced at THN ? (Aug '15)
|1 hr
|former north teacher
|15
|Who said it?
|2 hr
|I also have one
|10
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|3 hr
|Public Education
|1,903
|Lousy place's to work in Terre Haute .
|4 hr
|Do Do Do
|12
|WTWO awol at 6:00 PM Friday night
|19 hr
|goad teef
|5
|Chad Kreamer
|Sat
|Curious
|27
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC