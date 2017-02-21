Family representative says actor Bill...

Family representative says actor Bill Paxton has died

Next Story Prev Story
26 min ago Read more: Tribune-Star

Bill Paxton, a prolific and charismatic actor who had memorable roles in such blockbusters as "Apollo 13" and "Titanic" while also cherishing his work in "One False Move" and other low-budget movies and in the HBO series "Big Love," has died from complications due to surgery. He was 61. Paxton, a Fort Worth, Texas, native, appeared in dozens of movies and television shows and seemed to be around when history was made both on and off screen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Duke vacations while budget burns 8 min Juicy Fruit 9
Special Call City Council meeting. More smoke ... 13 min CPA 1
How much did we pay for the Firemans awards din... 38 min James Brown 11
Should Robin Smith be replaced at THN ? (Aug '15) 1 hr former north teacher 15
Who said it? 2 hr I also have one 10
Feds at VCSC (Jun '16) 3 hr Public Education 1,903
Lousy place's to work in Terre Haute . 4 hr Do Do Do 12
WTWO awol at 6:00 PM Friday night 19 hr goad teef 5
Chad Kreamer Sat Curious 27
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,028 • Total comments across all topics: 279,164,535

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC