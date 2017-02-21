Faculty reductions a delicate issue a...

Faculty reductions a delicate issue at Indiana State

Next Story Prev Story
43 min ago Read more: Tribune-Star

Tensions continue over a plan at Indiana State University to reduce the number of non-tenure-track instructors and replace them with part-time adjunct faculty. Tim Hawkins, Faculty Senate chairman, addressed the issue during Friday's board of trustees meeting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
IUHEALTH taking over Union Hospital 41 min Normal Sinus R 3
WTWO awol at 6:00 PM Friday night 58 min Billy 2
What is the newest strippers name at 6th ave 1 hr Itcy balls 2
Who said it? 1 hr Walt 7
Fake news warning 2 hr No more geeb for ... 3
Was there a fight at the South game tonight? 3 hr Lizzie 8
Do Cigarettes make you a cowboy? (Jan '13) 3 hr The real Mrs B 14
Chad Kreamer 4 hr Curious 27
Feds at VCSC (Jun '16) Fri James 1,902
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Libya
  5. Pakistan
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,394 • Total comments across all topics: 279,135,762

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC