Executive order pains international students, educators

Tribune-Star/Austen LeakeA call for unity: Timothy Ghogle, the President of the International Student Leadership Council at Indiana State University, speaks at Monday's Unity Vigil to show support for international students. Tribune-Star/Austen LeakeTogether: Students, staff, and community members came together for Indiana State University's Unity Candlelight Vigil on Monday evening at the ISU fountain on Dede Plaza.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.