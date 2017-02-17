Excise officers seize moonshine, stil...

Excise officers seize moonshine, still from Dillsboro residence

Read more: Tribune-Star

Indiana State Excise Police served a search warrant Thursday afternoon at a Dillsboro residence, acting on information from the Dearborn County Special Crimes Unit. A functional copper still, several bottles filled with alcohol, and materials used to make liquor and wine were found in the garage.

