Ex-Indiana University employee senten...

Ex-Indiana University employee sentenced in child porn case

There are 1 comment on the Tribune-Star story from 17 hrs ago, titled Ex-Indiana University employee sentenced in child porn case. In it, Tribune-Star reports that:

A former employee of Indiana University's Office of Student Ethics has been sentenced after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography. Jon Riveire was charged with possession of child pornography in May 2015 after authorities say pornographic images of children were found on his IU-issued laptop.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Duke defender

Terre Haute, IN

#1 11 hrs ago
Sickooooo!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why was Susan Mardis on a 3 day administrative ... (Jul '15) 1 hr Geoff 97
Chauncey thorton and Adrian chalos 3 hr Crazy 1
James A's Story 5 hr JamesTheDopeDealer 2
Terre Haute THOTS!!! 5 hr ReelDealMom3 20
Dawn Watched the President Address Congress Spe... 5 hr TrumpsTops 1
Lousy place's to work in Terre Haute . 6 hr Helen 17
News Severe weather, including tornadoes, possible t... 6 hr safteyfirst 2
Planet Fitness 7 hr youguysarestupid 11
40-60 in Verve brawl 8 hr Lester James 23
Curtis Debaun is as stupid as Duke. 9 hr Urologist 20
felon could coach your son (Feb '09) 9 hr Mine 131
Feds at VCSC (Jun '16) 16 hr Tee Time 1,910
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Vigo County was issued at February 28 at 10:04AM EST

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. NASA
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,648 • Total comments across all topics: 279,225,127

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC