Ex-Indiana University employee sentenced in child porn case
There are 1 comment on the Tribune-Star story from 17 hrs ago, titled Ex-Indiana University employee sentenced in child porn case. In it, Tribune-Star reports that:
A former employee of Indiana University's Office of Student Ethics has been sentenced after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography. Jon Riveire was charged with possession of child pornography in May 2015 after authorities say pornographic images of children were found on his IU-issued laptop.
#1 11 hrs ago
Sickooooo!
