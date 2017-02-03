There are on the Tribune-Star story from 13 hrs ago, titled Ex-Illinois trooper gets probation for bribery, misconduct. In it, Tribune-Star reports that:

A former Illinois state trooper convicted of bribing a police officer to ticket his former girlfriend has been sentenced to probation. The News-Gazette reports that 47-year-old Keith Lumsargis received the sentence Thursday from Circuit Court Judge Nancy Fahey.

