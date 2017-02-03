Ex-Illinois trooper gets probation fo...

Ex-Illinois trooper gets probation for bribery, misconduct

There are 1 comment on the Tribune-Star story from 13 hrs ago, titled Ex-Illinois trooper gets probation for bribery, misconduct. In it, Tribune-Star reports that:

A former Illinois state trooper convicted of bribing a police officer to ticket his former girlfriend has been sentenced to probation. The News-Gazette reports that 47-year-old Keith Lumsargis received the sentence Thursday from Circuit Court Judge Nancy Fahey.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Truth

Terre Haute, IN

#1 8 min ago
This behavior is common in Illinois.
Very surprised he's being punished.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Senate bill battles Indiana's pharmacy robbery ... 5 min Truth 2
News Rezoning for grocery retailer one step closer t... 9 min TH South Mom 25
News 641 to exit to McDaniel, southeast only, now open 10 min Truth 1
Cheryls grab and go 11 min Terry John 6
News Trustees vote to temporarily close Saint Joseph... 21 min Truth 1
Anybody know kayte Thompson (Howard ) now?? 34 min Thad 16
dan tanoos (Jan '10) 1 hr Enter Username 43
Feds at VCSC (Jun '16) 6 hr Observer 1,853
Police car chase tonight 9 hr Shane 13
TH South Principal is Psychotic 15 hr In the know 13
ISU Basketball 20 hr Dunkin Dognuts 31
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,270 • Total comments across all topics: 278,555,432

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC