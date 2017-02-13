Duke sending reps to Terre Haute after billing complaints
Duke Energy is sending a team of customer service representatives to Terre Haute this week and next to meet with customers over complaints of large increases in electric bills. They will be available both weeks from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at Duke's district office in Terre Haute.
|
