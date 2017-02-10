Duke Energy warns customers against u...

Duke Energy warns customers against utility scammers in Terre Haute

There are 6 comments on the WTHI-TV Terre Haute story from 23 hrs ago, titled Duke Energy warns customers against utility scammers in Terre Haute. In it, WTHI-TV Terre Haute reports that:

Officials from Duke are telling customers to be on the look-out for phone calls from people claiming to represent the company. The scammers tell potential victims that they need to pay their electric bill immediately or risk having their electricity disconnected.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WTHI-TV Terre Haute.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Puke Energy

Terre Haute, IN

#1 22 hrs ago
They Got It Backwards.....

Scamming The Homeowners
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Heather

Terre Haute, IN

#2 20 hrs ago
https://m.youtube.com/watch...
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Heather

Terre Haute, IN

#3 20 hrs ago
http://www.bbc.com/news/technology-29643276
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Heather

Terre Haute, IN

#4 20 hrs ago
Easy to hack.

https://www.google.com/amp/s/amp.theguardian....
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Heather

Terre Haute, IN

#5 19 hrs ago
https://www.google.com/amp/s/amp.ft.com/conte...
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Hadyshad

Terre Haute, IN

#6 18 hrs ago
Geebing for a livin......

http://www.tribstar.com/news/former-hendricks...
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Alexis Newport (Sep '13) 31 min them duke boys 49
natasha mershon arrested again 33 min Bead 10
Anthony Suggs & Jamie Gess 38 min Star 12
whose job is it? 46 min whose job is it 1
Cheryl Roadruck 1 hr chill 2
Baddest man in Terre Haute? 1 hr Coda 27
Police and Fire Depts overstaffed and paid 1 hr no light at end o... 22
VCSC suspends almost 30 students thousands of n... 3 hr Prolly Polly 23
Duke Energy Thugs 5 hr Look owt 4 wite ... 24
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,196 • Total comments across all topics: 278,768,398

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC