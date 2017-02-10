There are on the WTHI-TV Terre Haute story from 23 hrs ago, titled Duke Energy warns customers against utility scammers in Terre Haute. In it, WTHI-TV Terre Haute reports that:

Officials from Duke are telling customers to be on the look-out for phone calls from people claiming to represent the company. The scammers tell potential victims that they need to pay their electric bill immediately or risk having their electricity disconnected.

