Duke Energy sending extra reps to Terre Haute
There are 7 comments on the Tribune-Star story from 17 hrs ago, titled Duke Energy sending extra reps to Terre Haute. In it, Tribune-Star reports that:
Spurred by a wave of complaints about month-to-month spikes in electric bills, Duke Energy is dispatching a squad of customer service representatives to Terre Haute to meet with customers face-to-face. They will be available from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at the Duke district office at 301 Home Ave., Terre Haute.
#1 7 hrs ago
This is a ring around the Rosie organization, that will still win in the end and are hard to reach as they move the organization away from customer focus.
United States
#2 7 hrs ago
What will the reps say to us about putting Smart Meters on our properties after telling them not to install and they installed the meters anyway? When I called to question I was told that if they don't install then customers will be charged a different rate and will be penalized. How can they legally get away with this practice?
#3 6 hrs ago
Because they are crooks in the company at the high level.
#4 6 hrs ago
WCPO
SHOW CAPTION
UPDATE 1/1/17:
Hundreds of Ohio Duke Energy customers have reached out to 9 on Your Side and WCPO.com in recent weeks to ask: "Where's our money from the Duke Energy settlement?"
The good news: the money is on its way, and applications have all been processed (though many have to be inspected again, see below).
The bad news: the checks, which could be as much as $200 per homeowner, have been delayed again. You may receive a check by mid January, but don't hold your breath.
Carole Friedhoff is hoping to receive a check for several hundred dollars, but she would take anything at this point.
"I got the postcard it seems forever ago," she said. "I turned that in, and it sounds like the money was going to come in as soon as they got the settlement. Now, it just seems like it was delay after delay."
Duke Accused of Unfair Rebates
So what's this case all about?
It involves charges that Duke Energy unfairly gave big rebates to 24 industrial companies, while average ratepayers didn't receive anything.
Duke is not admitting any wrongdoing, but homeowners in Southwest Ohio are supposed to get their fair share of millions of dollars (Sorry, Kentucky and Indiana customers are not part of this settlement).
The case, Williams v. Duke Energy, received final settlement in April, and checks were supposed to go out soon after.
But they were delayed until October, and now they have been delayed yet again.
Attorneys Explain the Delay
So we asked Markovits, Stock & DeMarco, the plaintiffs' lawyers, for an update.
A spokesman explained that over 200,000 customers submitted forms, and each has to be confirmed as legitimate. Many people have moved the past 3 years, and lawyers had to make sure they really lived at the address where the overpayment occurred.
In addition, now that all forms have been processed, they have to get back to people whose forms were rejected for missing information.
The firm says:
"We expect to send out âNotices of Deficiencyâ to those claimants whose claims have been rejected, giving them an opportunity to cure any deficiency in their claim. After deficiencies have been addressed, Plaintiffsâ Counsel will ask the Court to approve a Class Distribution. We hope to be able to obtain that approval and send out checks in December."
That means you may receive your check early this new year. Maybe.
As always, don't waste your money.
__________
#5 5 hrs ago
#6 4 hrs ago
#7 4 hrs ago
how handy,they know full well the majority wont have a CURRENT bill as they dont arrive here till the last day of the month.i called the automated number and NOW they claim they are upgrading their phone system.translation,we have ovewhelmed their system that they have shut it down and dont want to hear anymore about how duke are thieving
