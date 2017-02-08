Dog food recalled after euthanasia drug detected
There are 1 comment on the Tribune-Star story from 9 hrs ago, titled Dog food recalled after euthanasia drug detected.
A pet food company is recalling several lots of dog food because it may be contaminated with a euthanasia drug. Evanger's Dog Food says it's voluntarily recalling five lots of its Hunk of Beef product that may include pentobarbital "in an abundance of caution."
#1 9 hrs ago
Nuts
