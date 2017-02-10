Crews respond to Lafayette derailment of freight train cars
Authorities say a few freight train cars have derailed in Indiana, forcing crews to bring in cranes to get them back on the tracks. No injuries were reported following the derailment Sunday night in Lafayette.
|
