Court Appearance On Charges Other Than Spreading HIV
The Terre Haute man accused of knowingly spreading HIV to several women was in Vigo County Court Thursday on other charges. 32 year old Isiah Benford is facing charges from 2014 for robbery, battery and theft.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMGI-FM Terre Haute.
Comments
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thomas Fennell
|39 min
|Nope
|1
|Churches silent support gambling and corruption...
|39 min
|Bitch
|6
|When is Hillary going to prison?
|42 min
|Ace
|1
|Thanks Dr Tony Nasser who hired us to dance at ...
|43 min
|Clam jam
|2
|TH South Principal is Psychotic
|44 min
|Bitch
|11
|Police car chase tonight
|47 min
|Pringles
|4
|Basket of deplorables
|1 hr
|Terri
|14
|Rezoning for grocery retailer one step closer t...
|3 hr
|Retailer
|9
|VCSC closed meetings Tuesday
|21 hr
|Public Education
|11
|ISU Basketball
|22 hr
|Angry Tax Paying ...
|28
|
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|Thu
|Rep
|1,847
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC