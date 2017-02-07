Rino Mayor?Logic is dead.
Excellence is punished.
Mediocrity is rewarded.
And dependency is to be revered.
This is present day North America .
When crooks rob banks they go to prison.
When they rob the taxpayer they get re-elected
Council to act on borrowing; may delay fire ordinance revision
There are 4 comments on the Tribune-Star story from 18 hrs ago, titled Council to act on borrowing; may delay fire ordinance revision. In it, Tribune-Star reports that:
The Terre Haute City Council this week will be asked to sign off on a $10 million plan to address cash flow needs but may postpone action on an update of the city's 1962 fire prevention ordinance. The council will vote Thursday on Mayor Duke Bennett's request for $4 million in tax anticipation warrants and a $6 million transfer from the Department of Redevelopment to the city's general fund.
#2 7 hrs ago
#3 2 hrs ago
Where to begin?
#4 1 hr ago
Mayor Duke has never raised a tax.
#5 13 min ago
Any bets on where that "general fund" increase will go?
