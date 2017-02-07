Council to act on borrowing; may dela...

Council to act on borrowing; may delay fire ordinance revision

There are 4 comments on the Tribune-Star story from 18 hrs ago, titled Council to act on borrowing; may delay fire ordinance revision. In it, Tribune-Star reports that:

The Terre Haute City Council this week will be asked to sign off on a $10 million plan to address cash flow needs but may postpone action on an update of the city's 1962 fire prevention ordinance. The council will vote Thursday on Mayor Duke Bennett's request for $4 million in tax anticipation warrants and a $6 million transfer from the Department of Redevelopment to the city's general fund.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Tuffy

Terre Haute, IN

#2 7 hrs ago
Sad Sack wrote:
Logic is dead.
Excellence is punished.
Mediocrity is rewarded.
And dependency is to be revered.
This is present day North America .
When crooks rob banks they go to prison.
When they rob the taxpayer they get re-elected
Rino Mayor?

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
ugh

Winchester, KY

#3 2 hrs ago
Tuffy wrote:
<quoted text>Rino Mayor?
Where to begin?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Duke defender

Terre Haute, IN

#4 1 hr ago
Mayor Duke has never raised a tax.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
fiubhg3iiu3ihf

Valparaiso, IN

#5 13 min ago
Any bets on where that "general fund" increase will go?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Stolen vehicle 7 min Dirty car 2
The unhinged, mentally ill, intolerant, bigoted... 8 min Glen 1
Longhorn Steakhouse 17 min Duke defender 33
DLC 105.5fm 23 min fub43iubg3br 5
natasha mershon arrested again 27 min Brad 3
Patrece Dayton (Jan '14) 28 min Hey75 32
Brandy Cronkhite WTF? 30 min Badnews 6
Feds at VCSC (Jun '16) 2 hr geeb ster 1,860
News Rezoning for grocery retailer one step closer t... 3 hr Duke defender 37
Firing 9 hr Wow 6
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Kanye West
  5. Tornado
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,455 • Total comments across all topics: 278,647,266

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC