Conservatory of Music items auctioned off
Tribune-Star/Joseph C. GarzaEverything was for sale: Randy Easton, of Branam Auctions, holds up a lone speaker that was sitting on a shelf in a box for buyers to see during the Conservatory of Music auction on Saturday. Tribune-Star/Joseph C. GarzaUp for bid: The mouthpieces of several different brass instruments sit in a box on display during the Conservatory of Music auction on Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|jamie stith is a pedophile
|20 min
|Jamie sucks
|6
|Best area baseball league?
|25 min
|Riley
|5
|Fake news warning
|27 min
|Duke defender
|9
|Duke vacations while budget burns
|30 min
|Truth Teller
|3
|Anyone tried fit foot massage or sunny spa?
|1 hr
|John
|6
|Food for thought
|1 hr
|Hollywoodrose1972
|1
|IUHEALTH taking over Union Hospital
|2 hr
|Normal Sinus R
|8
|WTWO awol at 6:00 PM Friday night
|12 hr
|goad teef
|5
|Chad Kreamer
|Sat
|Curious
|27
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC