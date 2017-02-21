Conservatory of Music items auctioned...

Conservatory of Music items auctioned off

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Tribune-Star

Tribune-Star/Joseph C. GarzaEverything was for sale: Randy Easton, of Branam Auctions, holds up a lone speaker that was sitting on a shelf in a box for buyers to see during the Conservatory of Music auction on Saturday. Tribune-Star/Joseph C. GarzaUp for bid: The mouthpieces of several different brass instruments sit in a box on display during the Conservatory of Music auction on Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
jamie stith is a pedophile 20 min Jamie sucks 6
Best area baseball league? 25 min Riley 5
Fake news warning 27 min Duke defender 9
Duke vacations while budget burns 30 min Truth Teller 3
Anyone tried fit foot massage or sunny spa? 1 hr John 6
Food for thought 1 hr Hollywoodrose1972 1
IUHEALTH taking over Union Hospital 2 hr Normal Sinus R 8
WTWO awol at 6:00 PM Friday night 12 hr goad teef 5
Chad Kreamer Sat Curious 27
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,542 • Total comments across all topics: 279,156,956

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC