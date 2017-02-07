City seeks Hulman Lake shoreline proposals
Terre Haute engineers have been given the green light to seek three proposals for an erosion repair project on Hulman Lake. The Terre Haute Board of Sanitary Commissioners Tuesday approved the request to seek proposals to stabilize about 520 feet of shoreline.
|
