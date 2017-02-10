City Council Supports Casino And Loan To Cover Short Falls Friday, February 10
The big topics at the Terre Haute City Council meeting Thursday night was a possible casino and loans to cover temporary budget shortfalls. After a four and half hour meeting, the council voted in favor of a resolution showing state legislators that the city is in favor of building a casino in Terre Haute.
