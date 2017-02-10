City Council Supports Casino And Loan...

City Council Supports Casino And Loan To Cover Short Falls Friday, February 10

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: WMGI-FM Terre Haute

The big topics at the Terre Haute City Council meeting Thursday night was a possible casino and loans to cover temporary budget shortfalls. After a four and half hour meeting, the council voted in favor of a resolution showing state legislators that the city is in favor of building a casino in Terre Haute.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMGI-FM Terre Haute.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
CPS...what the hell is going on??? 39 min terri 1
Add A Word / Drop A Word (Nov '10) 1 hr Sue 5,219
HEY!! HEY!!! Carrie Pohlman HEY!! HEY!!! 1 hr Moe 34
Anthony Suggs & Jamie Gess 3 hr GDOGG 14
Baddest man in Terre Haute? 3 hr MrBraunstein 30
Shelbie 3 hr Unknown 8
Whose job is it?.....The Mayor?....or city coun... 3 hr Sheeza 5
Duke Energy Thugs 3 hr Duhh 26
News Rezoning for grocery retailer one step closer t... 8 hr Bill 42
Feds at VCSC (Jun '16) 9 hr calm voice 1,870
VCSC suspends almost 30 students thousands of n... 13 hr Prolly Polly 23
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Earthquake
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,234 • Total comments across all topics: 278,782,391

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC