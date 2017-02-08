Chinese tire importer buys former GM plant in Indiana
A company that imports tires from China has purchased a former General Motors plant in Indiana as a site to service its business customers. Anderson economic development director Greg Winkler says Houston-based Sutong China Tire Resources is in the process of upgrading the 330,000-square foot building.
