Child-death suspects could face 40 years
Tribune-Star/Austen LeakeDay in court: Chad Kraemer , Hubert Kraemer , Robin Kraemer and Sarah Travioli are led to the Vigo County Courthouse on Thursday for an initial court appearance in a neglect case involving the death of a 9-year-old boy. Tribune-Star/Austen LeakeIn custody: Robin Kraemer and Sarah Travioli are led over to the Vigo County Courthouse for an initial appearance in the neglect case that involves the death of a 9-year-old boy.
