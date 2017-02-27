Car slams into house at 15th and Craw...

Car slams into house at 15th and Crawford

Tribune-Star

Tribune-Star/Joseph C. GarzaClose call: Christopher Cook consoles his girlfriend, Michelle Conner, after the driver of a white Jeep Grand Cherokee crashed onto their porch on the northwest corner of 15th and Crawford streets on Tuesday. Tribune-Star/Joseph C. GarzaClose call: Christopher Cook consoles his girlfriend, Michelle Conner, after the driver of a white Jeep Grand Cherokee crashed onto their porch on the northwest corner of 15th and Crawford streets on Tuesday.

Severe Weather Alert

Tornado Watch for Vigo County was issued at March 01 at 12:28AM EST

Terre Haute, IN

