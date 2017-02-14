Cadets fly over Terre Haute during orientation

Walsh, a Cadet Lieutenant Colonel and group commander with the Terre Haute North Vigo High School Air Force JROTC, was one of about a dozen students to get hands-on experience Saturday during orientation flights at the Hulman Field main terminal. "I have a lot of family members that were involved in aviation, so that kind of sparked a little interest," Walsh said describing the root of his passion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.