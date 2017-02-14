Cadets fly over Terre Haute during orientation
Walsh, a Cadet Lieutenant Colonel and group commander with the Terre Haute North Vigo High School Air Force JROTC, was one of about a dozen students to get hands-on experience Saturday during orientation flights at the Hulman Field main terminal. "I have a lot of family members that were involved in aviation, so that kind of sparked a little interest," Walsh said describing the root of his passion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where in town can you still buy spice (Nov '12)
|14 min
|Ray
|98
|Baddest man in Terre Haute?
|33 min
|Curious
|37
|Jesse Ogburn (Jul '14)
|52 min
|Karma bus girl
|5
|Tonya Manning arrest
|52 min
|Bar brat
|2
|HEY!! HEY!!! Carrie Pohlman HEY!! HEY!!!
|1 hr
|Tax payer
|45
|New police department needs of calls for 10 mil...
|1 hr
|Zimmy
|3
|Gas station at 7th + hulman
|1 hr
|Joe
|14
|THFD benefits (truth)
|2 hr
|Duke defender
|29
|Union Hospital $3.5 Million Law Suit
|2 hr
|Union
|7
|new Jail At Old Weston Paper Company!
|3 hr
|J Davis
|24
|
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|3 hr
|FYI
|1,880
|CPS...what the hell is going on???
|19 hr
|Steve
|18
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC