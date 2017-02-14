Cadets fly over Terre Haute during or...

Cadets fly over Terre Haute during orientation

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

Walsh, a Cadet Lieutenant Colonel and group commander with the Terre Haute North Vigo High School Air Force JROTC, was one of about a dozen students to get hands-on experience Saturday during orientation flights at the Hulman Field main terminal. "I have a lot of family members that were involved in aviation, so that kind of sparked a little interest," Walsh said describing the root of his passion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Where in town can you still buy spice (Nov '12) 14 min Ray 98
Baddest man in Terre Haute? 33 min Curious 37
Jesse Ogburn (Jul '14) 52 min Karma bus girl 5
Tonya Manning arrest 52 min Bar brat 2
HEY!! HEY!!! Carrie Pohlman HEY!! HEY!!! 1 hr Tax payer 45
New police department needs of calls for 10 mil... 1 hr Zimmy 3
Gas station at 7th + hulman 1 hr Joe 14
THFD benefits (truth) 2 hr Duke defender 29
Union Hospital $3.5 Million Law Suit 2 hr Union 7
new Jail At Old Weston Paper Company! 3 hr J Davis 24
Feds at VCSC (Jun '16) 3 hr FYI 1,880
CPS...what the hell is going on??? 19 hr Steve 18
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hong Kong
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Wall Street
  5. Hurricane
  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Pakistan
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,114 • Total comments across all topics: 278,898,543

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC