Beating, robbery trial set for Monday
A trial remains set Monday for a Terre Haute man accused of battering and robbing his cousin of about $50 in April 2014. Isiah Benford, 32, appeared Thursday afternoon in Vigo Superior Court 6 where defense attorney Mark Mullican renewed his request for dismissal of the case.
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Morgan messenger?
|16 min
|Frank
|5
|Police car chase tonight
|17 min
|Punisher
|1
|Chandler Coronell (Mar '14)
|33 min
|Pathetic sociopath
|22
|Amanda Helton (Oct '14)
|1 hr
|Survivor
|23
|Which Terre Haute Business's to avoid (Oct '13)
|1 hr
|Good2know
|99
|Hey Ladies check this guy out!
|2 hr
|Nice
|14
|Bill Simrell locked up
|2 hr
|Idiot scum bag u are
|21
|TH South Principal is Psychotic
|4 hr
|TH South a Teacher
|10
|VCSC closed meetings Tuesday
|14 hr
|Public Education
|11
|ISU Basketball
|14 hr
|Angry Tax Paying ...
|28
|
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|19 hr
|Rep
|1,847
